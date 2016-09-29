News
Carlos Lopes resigns as ECA chief, said to eye African Union role
Posted Thursday, September 29 2016 at 12:23
The executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Dr Carlos Lopes has stepped down, with sources saying he could be eyeing an influential position in the African Union (AU).
The Guinea-Bissau national has been at the helm of ECA for four years and has been hailed for standing firm against “bad contract negotiations and lazy fiscal reforms” in the continent.
“One of his main achievements while with the ECA was his role championing the need for improved data and statistics for informed decision-making on the continent,” a statement from the Commission reads.
Mr Lopes has also been praised for being “the first to call for debt cancellation for Ebola-affected countries on the continent and led a team that demonstrated the economic impact projections on Africa were highly exaggerated and part of a negative narrative.”