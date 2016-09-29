Carlos Lopes resigns as ECA chief, said to eye African Union role

News

Dr Carlos Lopes, the outgoing Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa. PHOTO | FILE

The executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Dr Carlos Lopes has stepped down, with sources saying he could be eyeing an influential position in the African Union (AU).

The Guinea-Bissau national has been at the helm of ECA for four years and has been hailed for standing firm against “bad contract negotiations and lazy fiscal reforms” in the continent.

“One of his main achievements while with the ECA was his role championing the need for improved data and statistics for informed decision-making on the continent,” a statement from the Commission reads.