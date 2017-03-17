Call to help end South Sudan war

News

South Sudan's neighbours have been urged to help end the war in the young nation or pay a heavy price.

A legal presidential advisor in Juba, Dr Lawrence Korbandy, said South Sudan required quick intervention to tame the spillover consequences of the war.

Dr Korbandy made the remarks during the 10th Executive Council meeting of the Igad Inter-Parliamentary Union in Juba on Thursday.

Security challenge

“This is a genuine call because the region as a whole faces a big security challenge, ranging from riots, conflicts, economic crisis and internal problems.

“These all constitute national security threats to our region in the widest term,” he stressed.

The former human rights commissioner urged the regional parliamentarians to show solidarity in eliminating the current security threats in the shortest time possible.

“It is very important for us to come together as parliamentarians, as oversight institutions, to see that all these national security challenges are tackled,” he said.

Risk of violence

The UN recently expressed concern over the increased risk of violence in the previously relatively stable South Sudan areas, especially the Equatoria region.

The South Sudan war has been characterised by gross human rights violations since its onset in 2013.