Burundi says will not sign EPAs; Dar mulls decision as Uganda backs Kenya, Rwanda

A rose flower farm in Kenya. The EU accounts for 31 per cent of Kenya’s export market, especially for cut flowers, tea, fresh vegetables and coffee. The EPA deal is expected to ensure continued duty-free and quota-free access to the EU for all EAC exports. PHOTO | FILE

Tanzania has said that its decision on whether to sign a trade deal with the European Union will be known after Monday’s EAC Council of Ministers meeting in Arusha, as Burundi declared it will not sign since it still faces sanctions from the EU.

“The government of Burundi will not sign the EPAs because the EU stopped the partnership with Burundi,” said Minister of EAC Affairs Leontine Nzeyimana.

Kenya and Rwanda caught their East Africa Community partners by surprise on Thursday when they signed the Economic Partnership Agreements in Brussels, the seat of the EU, just before the regional ministerial conference was to take a common position on the matter.

Uganda has since said it will sign the agreements at the ministerial council which will prepare the position to be taken by presidents of the five partner states during a Summit starting September 9. The agreement can only be binding when ratified by all EAC members.

On Friday, Tanzania’s Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Charles Mwijage, said he was not aware of any change in the country’s position.

He said he was travelling and he will comment upon return to Dar es salaam on Monday.

Mr Mwijage had told The EastAfrican in July that Dar es Salaam would not sign the EPAs in its current form because it would frustrate Tanzania’s budget, which relies heavily on import duty, and hurt the country’s nascent industries.

Earlier, a Burundi government official had said the country was to make its position known during the ministerial council after overtures by Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto during a visit to President Pierre Nkurunziza in July.

Tanzania led the rejection of the agreement two months ago, saying its importance had been diluted by the exit of Britain from the European Union in June. Uganda soon followed with President Yoweri Museveni saying all concerns needed to be brought on board and addressed. The agreement had been scheduled to be signed on July 18 during the Unctad meeting in Nairobi.

Hours before Kenya and Rwanda signed the agreement, Uganda said it would sign too.

“We have made up our mind. The EU market is very important to us. It is actually our largest export market. We are going ahead to sign the EPAs,” Uganda Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde said on the sidelines of the annual Co-operatives Sector Review Conference. It is understood the three countries agreed to sign when their top officials met during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (Ticad) in late August in Nairobi.