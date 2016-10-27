Burundi notifies United Nations of ICC pullout

News

Burundian MPs raise their hands to vote for withdrawal from the International Criminal Court on October 12, 2016. PHOTO | AFP

Burundi on Thursday formally notified the UN of its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court, dealing a blow to the tribunal seen as a pillar of international justice.

South Africa was the first to take the formal step at the UN last week and Gambia has also said it plans to pull out of the Rome treaty that created the ICC.

Burundi's Justice Minister Aimee Laurentine personally delivered the formal letter to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's office.

The withdrawal takes effect one year after the letter is received.

Calls for reversal

The United Nations is calling on South Africa and Burundi to reverse their decisions.

"That withdrawal can be withdrawn," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Burundi's move came after a UN envoy was dispatched to Bujumbura for crisis talks.

UN envoy Jamal Benomar was in Bujumbura meeting with leaders to try to defuse tensions over the ICC pullout and the government's decision to break ties with the UN rights office.

Set up in 2002, the ICC is often accused of bias against Africa.

The ICC in April launched a preliminary investigation of allegations of killings, torture and other rights abuses in Burundi.