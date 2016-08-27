Burundi Speaker’s remarks annoy UN official

News

The United Nations Special Adviser on Prevention of Genocide Adama Dieng has cautioned Burundi government officials against making inflammatory remarks that could escalate tensions between Kigali and Bujumbura.

Mr Dieng warned that statements by president of the National Assembly Pascal Nyabenda on the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda amount to genocide denial.

Mr Nyabenda made the remarks on August 16 at a ruling party function.

Burundian officials are accusing Kigali of plotting to destabilise the country.

According to Mr Dieng, the remarks suggested that the genocide in Rwanda was a “fabrication of the international community” and that it was used to overthrow Hutu government.

“This irresponsible statement could be interpreted as genocide denial,” Mr Dieng said in a statement issued by his Office last week.

“It has the potential to inflame ethnic tensions both within Burundi and outside its borders,” he warned.

Third term

President Pierre Nkurunziza and his party have been at loggerheads with Kigali, ever since the Burundian leader decided to seek a third term in office, accusing Rwanda of backing rebels fighting the government.

The UN statement added that the situation in Burundi continues to be marred by instability and human rights violations, including allegations of extra-judicial killings, disappearances, torture, and arbitrary detention of members of the opposition, media and civil society.

Concerns over the situation in Burundi were also expressed by the Geneva-based UN Committee Against Torture in their concluding observations issued on 11 August, following its review of a special report submitted at the request of the Committee.

Mr Dieng’s statement noted that the Committee had urged the government of Burundi to refrain from making any public statements that could exacerbate ethnic tensions or incite violence.

Mr Dieng’s statement also noted that human rights defenders and journalists are among the hundreds of thousands of people who have fled the country since April 2015.

Human rights abuses