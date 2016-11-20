Burundi's President Nkurunziza fears isolation from East Africa

News

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza. PHOTO | REUTERS

Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza is demanding assurance from the region and the international community that his country is not being isolated in a bid to force him into talks with his opponents, a UN envoy says.

President Nkurunziza said the Burundi dialogue facilitated by former president of Tanzania Benjamin Mkapa also needs regional ownership in terms of financial support to gain wider acceptance among the various stakeholders.

The United Nations Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region, Said Djinnit, speaking in Nairobi, said that from his six meetings with President Nkurunziza since the political crisis began in April 2014 he has learnt that Bujumbura feels isolated.

“I think the leadership of Burundi should be encouraged to engage the region and the international community. The East African Community has been politically supportive of Burundi’s peace process, but it should now extend financial support and encourage both the government and the opposition to moderate their hardline positions,” said Mr Djinnit.

Mr Mkapa, after encountering obstacles since the EAC-sponsored peace talks began in Arusha in July last year, is now planning to have informal consultations with all the stakeholders individually and will not convene another session in Arusha until further progress is made.

“Mr Mkapa is familiar with the issues and I think we got the right leader to help Burundi make a breakthrough. However, he wants stronger support from the leaders in the EAC including financial aid,” said Mr Djinnit.

In September, China boosted the Burundi peace talks with a $200,000 donation and Mr Djinnit says that EAC leaders have also pledged to donate towards the process.

Last week, President Nkurunziza gave strong indications that he was going to amend the 2000 Arusha Accord that set out presidential term limits.

The Arusha Accord brought peace to the country in 2005 after 13 years of civil war, but in 2015 President Nkurunziza rallied parliament and the high court to allow him to contest for a third term, which sparked the current crisis.

A recent report by the International Crisis Group says that the Burundi government is planning to change the Constitution and abolish term limits through the government-backed Intra-Burundi Dialogue Commission, which has been going around the country collecting views from the public.