Uganda to extend Bujagali tax breaks beyond mid-2017 over high power tariffs

An aerial view of Bujagali power station in Uganda. The dam has increased the country’s installed generation capacity to 850MW against a peak demand of about 500MW. PHOTO | FILE

The Ugandan government will waive corporate income tax of at least Ush96 billion ($28 million) per year, extend the tenure of loans on Bujagali and inject new debt and equity as it seeks to reduce the price of electricity produced by the hydropower project, sources say.

The proposals were discussed in New York last month, where President Yoweri Museveni, who was attending the United Nations General Assembly, met investors and lenders to the 250MW project.

Discussions over the Bujagali tariff, which at around $0.11/kWh is one of the highest in the region, have delayed plans by Sithe Global Power LLC, a subsidiary of private equity group Blackstone, to sell its 65 per cent stake in the dam to Norway’s SN Power.

The tariff is set to rise to 13.5 cents/kWh next year when a corporate income tax holiday on the project expires, and remain range-bound to 14.6 cents/kWh until 2023, when 95 per cent of the debt will have been amortised.

With the country’s industrial electricity tariff 58 per cent higher than in Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania, President Museveni told the New York meeting that Uganda would not delay or postpone industrialisation until 2023 when the loans are paid off, a source at the closed meeting said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The EastAfrican reported last month that the government had asked investors and lenders to the project to take a haircut on their return on equity and interest income respectively, in order to reduce the tariff.

Alternative actions

The proposals were received coldly, prompting Sithe Global, in consultation with Ministry of Energy officials, to propose three alternative actions.

First, extending the corporate income tax holiday beyond June 2017 when it is set to expire, will lead to a 3.1cents/kWh reduction in the tariff. Bujagali Energy Ltd would have been liable for corporate income tax of $24.7 million in 2014 and $28.4 million in 2015 according to audited accounts seen by this newspaper — money that Ugandan tax authorities will continue to forfeit in order to keep the electricity tariff low if the proposals are adopted.

Second, the government will encourage more energy consumption in the country, particularly among industries, in order to increase capacity utilisation at Bujagali from about 70 per cent to 84 per cent, shaving another 1.8 cents/kWh off the tariff.

Bujagali currently supplies about 46 per cent of Uganda’s generation mix but the take-or-pay nature of its power purchasing agreement with the government and its higher tariff, relative to two older dams at Owen Falls and Nalubaale, means that its costs represent 65 per cent of the weighed average end-user tariff.

The third proposal is to issue $200 million in new cheaper debt and inject $40 million in new equity over the next five years to ease the aggressive debt amortisation pressure the project is expected to have over the next seven years.

“In effect, this would mean taking new loans because money is cheaper today than it was when the dam was being built, and retiring more expensive existing loans while also stretching out the repayment period,” an official familiar with the discussions said on condition of anonymity.