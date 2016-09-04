Uganda urges Bujagali investors to take haircut on project to reduce power costs

News

An aerial view of the Bujagali hydropower dam. The dam produces 250MW of power. PHOTO | FILE

Ugandan authorities have asked private equity firms and financiers to take a haircut on their investments in Bujagali in order to reduce the cost of power produced at the 250MW dam on the River Nile.

Power from the dam owned and operated by Bujagali Energy Ltd (BEL) costs $0.1152 per kilowatt-hour and is set to rise from next year to a peak of $0.15/Kwh by 2022, but the government wants to reduce the cost to $0.05 to lower the end-user tariff and make the country’s industries competitive.

Plans by Sithe Global Power, a subsidiary of US private equity firm Blackstone Group, to sell its 65 per cent stake in BEL to Norway’s SN Power are yet to receive full regulatory approvals pending discussions over the tariff, sources familiar with the matter told The EastAfrican.

Other shareholders in BEL are the Uganda government, Industrial Promotion Services, Jubilee Investment Company and the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (which is a majority shareholder in Nation Media Group, publisher of this newspaper).

Energy Minister Irene Muloni declined to discuss details of ongoing talks, but confirmed to this newspaper that President Yoweri Museveni had made reducing the cost of power from Bujagali one of his top priorities and given a six-month deadline, which expires at the end of November, for concrete proposals.

Government officials have outlined a raft of measures aimed at reducing the cost of power at the dam, including de-risking the dam, restructuring and refinancing the debt to a lower interest rate, and reducing the return on investor’s equity.

At the time the Bujagali project attained financial closure in 2007, Uganda had a sovereign credit risk rating of C, but this has since improved to B+ and government officials want the benefits of this lower risk profile translated into the cost of power from the dam.

“We are less risky today than we were then, and the dam has not defaulted on any of the debt payments,” a source familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified in order to speak freely, told this newspaper. “In any case, the dam has been profitable since it was commissioned and the benefits of this must now be seen in a lower tariff.”

Cost of power

When Bujagali was commissioned in October 2012, it resolved an electricity generation crisis and was widely hailed as a successful example of a public-private partnership power project but its relatively high construction and financing costs meant that the tariff remained higher than government targets.

“The resultant tariff for Bujagali Energy Ltd, among other factors, has led to an increase in the retail electricity prices in Uganda,” a government briefing paper on the discussions says, noting that the current industrial tariff of $0.104/KWh in the country has “impeded industrialisation and adversely affected” the country’s competiveness in manufacturing.

Uganda also generates power from Kiira and Nalubaale hydropower dams upstream from Bujagali, which is cheaper because of the nature of the financing for the dams, which in the case of the latter has since been fully amortised.

The cost of power from Bujagali raises the average weighed tariff rate, which has brought the project under the spotlight. The government proposals seek to restructure and refinance the debt carried by Bujagali in order to lower tariffs that are scheduled to start rising from next year.