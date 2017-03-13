News
Buhari resumes duty after medical vacation
Posted Monday, March 13 2017 at 16:22
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has resumed duty after returning from London on Friday from 51 days of medical vacation.
President Buhari took over from his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja on Monday.
The president signed a letter formally conveying his resumption of duty to the National Assembly.
Hold a meeting
President Buhari entered his office at around 11.15am (local time), according to his Media and Publicity aide Garba Shehu.
Mr Shehu said the president would later hold a meeting with Prof Osinbajo.
Senior Special Adviser on Media Femi Adesina had also said on his Twitter handle that President Buhari would submit a letter to the National Assembly indicating his resumption of work.
His return
“President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday transmit letter to National Assembly on his return to the country. That makes his return to work formal and constitutional,’’ he wrote.
Mr Adesina’s post debunked some reports indicating that the president had asked Prof Osinbajo to continue to act on his behalf.
The president left the country on January 19 for a 10-day leave.
The leave
He wrote to the National Assembly informing it that Prof Osinbajo would act as president in his absence.
The president later wrote another letter to the National Assembly for an extension of the leave to enable him undergo more medical tests.