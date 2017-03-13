Buhari resumes duty after medical vacation

News

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with his vice president Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa on March 10, 2017. PHOTO | MOHAMMED MOMOH

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has resumed duty after returning from London on Friday from 51 days of medical vacation.

President Buhari took over from his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja on Monday.

The president signed a letter formally conveying his resumption of duty to the National Assembly.

Hold a meeting

President Buhari entered his office at around 11.15am (local time), according to his Media and Publicity aide Garba Shehu.

Mr Shehu said the president would later hold a meeting with Prof Osinbajo.

Senior Special Adviser on Media Femi Adesina had also said on his Twitter handle that President Buhari would submit a letter to the National Assembly indicating his resumption of work.

His return

“President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday transmit letter to National Assembly on his return to the country. That makes his return to work formal and constitutional,’’ he wrote.

Mr Adesina’s post debunked some reports indicating that the president had asked Prof Osinbajo to continue to act on his behalf.

The president left the country on January 19 for a 10-day leave.

The leave

He wrote to the National Assembly informing it that Prof Osinbajo would act as president in his absence.