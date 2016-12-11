Buhari mourns victims of Nigeria church collapse

News

A section of the Reigners Bible Church International building in southern Nigeria's Akwa Ibom State that collapsed on December 10, 2016, killing at least 60 people. MOHAMMED MOMOH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday joined his compatriots in mourning the deaths of at least 60 people in a church collapse in the southern Akwa Ibom State.

The President, in a condolence message on his Twitter handle, said: “I pray that the souls of the deceased will rest in peace, and that the injured will experience quick recovery.

“Any tragedy that affects any part of Nigeria affects all of us. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people of Akwa Ibom.”

President Buhari phoned the Akwa Ibom Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, to commiserate with him on the tragic incident.

Deep sorrow

He asked him to convey to the people of the state “the deep sorrow felt by me, and by the entire country over this tragedy”.

At least 66 worshippers were killed in the Reigners Bible Church International building in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom.

The governor, who was among the worshipers, escaped unhurt.

No fewer than 211 injured people were currently receiving treatment.

Guest of honour

Several other state government officials were at the Reigners Bible Church International at the time of the tragedy.

The governor was the guest of honour at the consecration service of the founder of the church, Apostle Akan Weeks, as a bishop.

The building, which is situated on Uyo Village Road, was still under construction when it collapsed.

Its iron rafters caved 30 minutes after the governor arrived as the service was ongoing.