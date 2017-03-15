Britain’s Foreign secretary Boris Johnson visits Somalia

News

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson holding talks with President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo in Somalia on March 14, 2017. PHOTO | ABDULKADIR KHALIF

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrived for a surprise visit in Somalia on Wednesday for talks with President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

The two leaders discussed issues devastating the country including drought and insecurity.

They also talked about the Somali conference to be held in London in May.

Somalia declared drought a national disaster with the United Nations warning that half of the country’s population, about six million people, are at risk.

Last month, Britain pledged £100 million ($122 million) in new aid to Somalia in response to the crisis. It also pledged a similar amount to South Sudan similarly facing a devastating famine.

On Wednesday, the British government said it will match the first £5 million ($6 million) donated by the public to a group of 13 United Kingdom aid agencies in a new fundraising appeal to help millions of people in East Africa.