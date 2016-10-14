BringBackMutharika: Malawi President goes missing

News

President Arthur Peter Mutharika of Malawi addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly. PHOTO | REUTERS

Malawians have been asking, to anyone who cares to know, about the whereabouts of their President Peter Mutharika.

The former law lecturer at Washington University and now president of the landlocked country since May 2014, travelled to New York for the 71st UN General Assembly on September 16th.

The meeting ended on September 26th and it was expected that every head of state would return to their homeland.

Mutharika did not and his absence has caused a buzz in Malawi.

Using the #BringBackMutharika hashtag, Malawians on Twitter have posed questions, criticised government officials and gossiped about the man’s health.

The problem has largely been poor communication from government officials and local newspapers have lambasted the lack of coherent information.

Privately-owned newspaper Nyasa Times wrote of “their incredible inability to answer the many questions making rounds on tongues of the people of Malawi.”

And according to Dr Boni Dulani who teaches political science at the University of Malawi, they should be shown the door.

“Peter Mutharika should fire his PR team. They have embarrassed him and Malawi,” he argued on Thursday.

“Of course, a president practicing 1940 politics in 2016 is an embarrassment to himself.”

It could be that Mutharika’s own officials have been in the dark or that they were simply asked to keep silent about it.

'Meeting people'

Nearly a month since the General Assembly, the Malawi government spokesman Malison Ndau told the BBC on Thursday that Prof Mutharika was still meeting “a number of people one-by-one.”

But the identity of these people or venue of the meetings was not revealed.