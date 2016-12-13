Bribery in Rwanda has increased sharply, says Transparency International

News

The number of people who have demanded or have been offered bribes in Rwandan institutions has increased to 24.4 per cent in 2016, from 17.5 per cent last year. PHOTO | FILE

The number of people who have demanded or have been offered bribes in Rwandan institutions has increased to 24.4 per cent in 2016, from 17.5 per cent last year.

The 2016 Rwanda Bribery Index released by the Transparency International Rwanda and the Office of the Ombudsman shows that Rwf35.5 billion ($42.2 million) was paid in bribes this year.

The report released on Friday says that 1.5 people aged above 18 years have encountered bribery in the past 12 months, while one out of 25 interactions with an institution ended in the payment of a bribe.

Local government institutions were the most corrupt, accounting for 39 per cent of the total bribes paid out, followed closely by the police who received 24 per cent of the bribes. Local government institutions accounted for Rwf13.7 billion paid in bribes, a figure that is almost equal to the budget of Kigali City in the 2014/15 financial year.

Other agencies were Rwanda Revenue Authority, which received 10 per cent of the bribes paid in 2016, the education sector with 8 per cent and the judiciary accounting for 3 per cent.

“Almost one quarter of all bribes are paid for authorisation or tolerance of private construction, with 40 per cent of Rwandans who want to protect their irregular constructions paying a bribe,” said Marie Immaculée Ingabire, chairperson of Transparency International.

“People tell us that when they refuse to pay bribes, the local authorities come and destroy their property,” Ms Ingabire said.

The report also finds that 10 per cent of people seeking for a job were demanded to pay a bribe, and that a whopping Rwf3.25 billion of bribes were paid by those seeking employment in 2016.