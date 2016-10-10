Countries vote to close all domestic, legal markets for ivory trade

News

At the just ended Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) meeting in Sandton, Johannesburg, a coalition of African countries led by Kenya and Benin lost their bid to upgrade all African elephants to most protected status, after objections from Southern African countries.

What carried the day was a call for a stronger position on the closing of illegal ivory trade markets, which China — one of the biggest markets for illegal ivory — supported.

Interestingly, once China took is strong stance, its archrival Japan issued a statement saying that the adopted proposal on domestic ivory trade did not apply to it. Japan’s environment minister said the resolution wouldn’t apply to his country as there was no poached ivory in its market.

Allan Thornton, president of the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), said Japan’s opposition to the domestic ivory ban proposals is a slap in the face for the 29 African states seeking to end the domestic ivory trade and protect their elephants.

“It is time for Japan to join global efforts to protect elephants and to permanently ban its domestic ivory trade,” said Mr Thornton.

Patrick Omondi, a Kenyan delegate, said that China’s move was a surprise, coming from a country that has long been accused of doing little to stop fuelling demand for and poaching of ivory.

“China wanted to make it clear that all domestic, legal markets should be closed. This was clear from their working group and will go a long way towards ensuring that they close their market soon,” said Mr Omondi.

The two countries took their geopolitical rivalry to a higher level with China supporting the 29 African countries, led by Kenya and Benin, that called for a total ban on ivory, while Japan supported the four Southern African countries that opposed the ban, while calling for a one-off sale of their ivory stockpiles.

Botswana, which has the largest number of elephants, broke ranks with its Southern African neighbours Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa, and voted for a total ban on the ivory trade. In past decades, Botswana supported the idea of limited, legal ivory sales from countries that managed their elephant herds sustainably but its support for a total and permanent ban on the ivory trade everywhere threw a spanner in the works, tilting the balance against its neighbours.

“There is a clear and growing global consensus that the ivory trade needs to be stopped if elephants are to be conserved effectively. We therefore support a total, unambiguous, and permanent ban on the ivory trade. Banning the ivory trade will not, on its own, save every elephant from poachers. But shutting down all ivory markets is a requisite element of a comprehensive conservation strategy,” said Tshekedi Khama, Botswana’s Minister of Environment, Wildlife and Tourism.

In 1990, CITES banned the international ivory trade after a decade of slaughter in which the population of African elephants halved from 1.3 million to 600,000 animals.

Subsequently, most African countries successfully brought the poaching of elephants under control and began to see their elephant population recover.

The sale of ivory was re-permitted, experimentally, in 1997 and again in 2008 under the CITES framework that saw Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe allowed to sell part of their large ivory stockpile to Japan in 1999 and, in 2008, to China and Japan. Last year, Tanzania also asked to be allowed to sell its stockpile of ivory and use the proceeds to fight poaching.