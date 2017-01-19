Gambia crisis: Barrow inauguration in Senegal as Jammeh stays put

News

Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow. PHOTO | AFP

Adama Barrow says he will be sworn in as Gambian president at the country's embassy in neighbouring Senegal.

The message, posted on his social media accounts, invited the general public to attend the ceremony.

Last-ditch mediation efforts by regional leaders to convince Yahya Jammeh to step down as president ahead of the inauguration failed overnight.

He lost elections last month, but wants the results annulled citing errors in the electoral process.

West African military forces are ready to enforce a transfer of power in The Gambia, a popular beach destination among European holidaymakers.

Senegalese troops remain stationed at the Gambian border, despite the deadline for Mr Jammeh to stand down passing at midnight.