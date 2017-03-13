EAC states now act on overfishing to save stocks in Lake Victoria

News

Fishermen unload a catch at Kasensero landing site in Rakai district, on the shores of the Lake Victoria in Uganda. Kampala has a raft of measures to control fishing in its waters. PHOTO| AFP

Faced with dwindling fish stocks in Lake Victoria, East African states have moved to institute stringent measures to control fishing in the shared water body.

Uganda, which controls 45 per cent of Africa’s largest freshwater lake, has deployed the military to guard its territorial waters and keep foreigners away.

This is just one of the government’s efforts — including close-down seasons — to allow the fish to breed and grow, even as demand grows in the country and among its neighbours, Rwanda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kenya is also considering control measures, which President Uhuru Kenyatta announced last September, upon assenting to the Fisheries Management and Development Act 2016.

Kenya controls only 6 per cent of Lake Victoria, with Tanzania holding the largest portion — 49 per cent. It also boasts the highest number of fishermen in the lake.

Uganda shares Lakes Albert and Edward with DRC on the western border. Lake Albert accounts about 15 per cent of the national fish landings. Government officials said that pressure for food and economic survival is pushing more people from the region and the neighbouring DRC into fishing, resulting in overfishing and capture of immature fish.

Diplomatic tensions

The measures Uganda has taken are a potential cause of diplomatic and security tensions, especially with the deployment of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces on the disputed Migingo island on the border with Kenya.

But officials say even inland water bodies such as Lake Kyoga in the northeastern region, Lake Albert in the west and other smaller lakes and rivers are also under pressure and need to be conserved.

“The decline in fisheries has led to a drop in incomes, and conflicts among fishing communities. Thirteen fish processing plants have been closed down, which calls for urgent intervention,” said Uganda’s Agriculture Minister Ssempijja Vincent Bamulangaki. “My ministry has contacted the Ministry of Internal Affairs to control the influx of non-citizens into our fishing areas.”

Anthony Taabu Munyaho, director at Uganda’s National Fisheries Resources Research Institute, said a six-month fishing ban would allow fish to mature.

“But that has to be done immediately, because our routine surveillance of fisheries resources has established that between 90 per cent and 95 per cent of the Nile perch in Lake Victoria are less than 50cm long,” he said.

Last June, the EAC launched the Lake Victoria Fisheries Management Plan III (FMP III) 2016-2020 in Arusha to facilitate the recovery of the Nile perch, and ensure that member states sustainably and equitably use the lake.

Commercially viable