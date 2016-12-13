Balancing politics and service delivery in Kampala city

News

Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago in his office on March 31, 2014. PHOTO | FILE

Six years after the take-over of Kampala Capital City by the central government, debate on the motivation for the decision is yet to be determined. Opinion is still divided on whether the transition has fulfilled its political or service delivery outcomes.

While it was acknowledged that the national capital needed urgent re-direction to deliver services more effectively, the fact that the ruling National Resistance Movement had become a perennial election loser was seen as a bigger motivation to change the political leadership and decision making structure.

Hardly six years since the Kampala Capital Authority Act was passed, amendments are being mooted aimed largely at solving a stalemate created by the first law between the political and technical wing.

According to Frank Tumwebaze, who was Minister for KCCA at the time of the most heightened clashes between the elected officials and the government-controlled structure, the special status recognition of the national capital has paid dividends.

“The Act (KCCA 2011), gave the authority special status and the work that KCCA has done cannot in anyway be compared with what the old Kampala City Council was able to do,” he said. He notes that the new status helped unleash resources like a specific allocation in the national budget unlike in the past when funding was appropriated from the local government ministry budget.

“The only contradiction is on clashes between politicians and technical team but in terms of giving the city attention the Act has done that,” Mr Tumwebaze said.

Impeachment

But the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago who was kept out office for much of his first time after the council chaired by Mr Tumwebaze voted to impeach him, sees a completely different picture.

“There is need to take care not to reverse democratic gains,” he said, “disenfranchising people in the name of service delivery cannot be a solution.”

Since its elevation to a city status, significant road infrastructure works have been undertaken like expanding and remodelling streets and round-a-bouts as well as expanding tarmacked roads, which has been made possible through tripling of the budget of the former KCC year on year.

However, the service investment has not delivered the desired political ends as the ruling National Resistance Movement of President Yoweri Museveni suffered a routing in the past election.