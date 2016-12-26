At least nine killed in Uganda boat accident

News

It all began as a fun boat ride on Uganda's Lake Albert near the DR Congo border ahead of a grand football match on Christmas.

Some 45 people huddled into a small boat; ululating, whistling, singing, drumming and blowing vuvuzelas.

In the searing temperatures of the Sunday afternoon, the cool breeze from water powered back as the boat drifted was soothing.

Some of the passengers, all without life jackets, punched in the air. Others bent backward to scoop water with their hands.

Ominous signs

In good weather and calm winds, survivors and witnesses said there was neither premonition nor any ominous signs. The engine rumbled and the boat ploughed through the waves, giving a playful undulating feel of float.

The passengers gravitated to each other, inadvertently crowding more on one side. Then tragedy struck!

The boat lost balance and flipped, pouring all passengers into the murky waters.

The adrenaline-charged cacophony of joy suddenly turned into howls of horror. Those skilled swam to safety. The unlucky gulped water in excess and drowned before floating back to the top --- dead.

Lost balance

“They overloaded the boat. Eyewitnesses have told (investigators) that most of the passengers sat on one side of the boat and it lost balance,” Buliisa District Police Commander (DPC) John Rutagira said of the 3pm (+3GMT) freak accident that happened just about 100 metres from the shoreline.

By Monday morning, nine people were confirmed dead and 21 missing. Fifteen others either swam to safety or were rescued by local volunteers and police.

Among the dead was 18-year-old Consolate Akutu, mother of a 5-months-old baby. The deceased had left the baby at her parents’ home before joining other frenzied merrymakers on the doomed voyage.

