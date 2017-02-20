Anti-drugs war now targets Tanzanian judges

News

Tanzania's newly appointed anti-drug boss has put judges and magistrates on notice in the ongoing crackdown against drugs in Dar es Salaam.

Rogers Siyanga, commissioner general for the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority, wants “judges who deliberately mishandle narcotics cases to the advantage of suspected dealers” to be vetted and impeached if found to be unfit to hold office.

Already, the agency is revisiting past cases with a view to forwarding those suspected to have been mishandled by judges and magistrates to the Chief Justice for review.

Mr Siyanga said some judges and magistrates had acquitted suspects in questionable rulings.

“We have seen Members of Parliament holding ministers accountable. No one should be above the law,” he said.

Concern over proposal

Lawyers have expressed concern about Mr Siyanga’s proposal, saying decisions of judges in court cases should only be challenged through appeals in superior courts.

Former president of the Tanganyika Law Society Charles Rwechungura said the renewed war against illicit drugs must be conducted within the law.

“There are laws that govern the removal of judges and magistrates from office. There are also laws that govern the procedures of conducting criminal cases in courts. These laws must be respected,” Mr Rwechungura said.