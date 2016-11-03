Angola seeks smooth exit for Kabila in DR Congo

News

Left, Demonstrators watch as a billboard showing the face of Congo President Joseph Kabila is burnt; right, police fire teargas during an opposition rally in Kinshasa on September 19, 2016. There are serious concerns over the country's presidential election date. PHOTO | CORRESPONDENT

Angola said Wednesday that a date must be set for presidential elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo that will allow a smooth handover of power from President Joseph Kabila.

Angola and France will be leading a Security Council visit to the DR Congo next week to meet with President Kabila, opposition leaders and civil society in a bid to ease tensions over the holding of the vote.

"I want the elections to be set, to be done orderly and then let someone else continue to run the country," Angola's Ambassador Ismael Gaspar Martins told reporters.

"I think that is doable," said the ambassador.

Angola is an influential player in the DR Congo and a key backer of the Kinshasa government dating back to the two wars of the 1990s and early 2000s when Luanda provided crucial military support.

The 15 council envoys will visit Kinshasa, Goma and Beni from November 10 to 14 for meetings that the French ambassador said were an "important exercise in preventative diplomacy."

They will also travel to Luanda to meet with President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

There have been growing fears that the DR Congo, one of Africa's biggest and resource-rich countries, could descend into chaos after some 49 people were killed in anti-Kabila demonstrations in September.

Last month, a political deal was reached between Kabila's party, its allies and some smaller opposition groups to delay the presidential election — due to have been held this year — until April 2018.

But the main opposition Rassemblement (Gathering) coalition rejected it, branding it a ploy by Kabila to stay in power beyond the end of his term.

The Catholic Church, which has a strong voice in the country, has criticized the deal and called for more dialogue.

A 'good' date for elections

The Angolan envoy said the council can demand that a date be set for the vote but he stressed that this must be a "good date... so that we do not have elections and then confusion."

Kabila, who has been in power since 2001, "should end his term and let someone else be elected, but he cannot sit aside and let the country in a vacuum do elections and stay stable," added the ambassador.