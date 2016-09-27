Ali Bongo sworn in as Gabon president after disputed win

News

A still image from video shows Gabon President Ali Bongo being interviewed in Libreville, Gabon, September 24, 2016. PHOTO | REUTERS

Ali Bongo was sworn back in as president Tuesday after Gabon's top court controversially validated his disputed election win, extending his family's rule over the oil-rich nation into a fifth decade.

The 57-year-old used the ceremony to appeal for unity after the deadly violence that followed the announcement of his victory last month.

He pledged to ensure "equal opportunities" for all in the new government "which I will name in a few days."

"I pledge to devote all my efforts for the good of the Gabonese people and to ensure their well-being... and respect and defend the constitution and the rule of law," he said.

"Our country is going through a worrying period in its history," he added.

Cannons were fired during the ceremony in the seafront presidential palace in Libreville, as fears of fresh violence resurfaced.

A handful of African leaders attended including the presidents of Mali, Niger, Togo and Sao Tome, as well as the prime ministers of Chad, Senegal, the Central African Republic and Morocco. But most regional heavyweights stayed away.

Government spokesman Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze said Bongo wanted to install "a unity government by this week or the start of next week".

Bongo's second mandate has received a cool reception from the African Union and the United Nations, while the European Union voiced regret that the count had not been transparent.

But Bongo on Tuesday said the "democratic process has been recognised by everybody, including foreign observers".

Unity pledge

"I want to reassure our international partners, especially our traditional ones, that we will spare no effort to maintain good relations and friendship between our people," he said.

Bongo's wafer-thin victory in the August 27 vote was confirmed on Saturday by the Constitutional Court, which dismissed opposition claims of vote fraud.

Defeated opposition contender Jean Ping, 73, lashed the court's ruling as a miscarriage of justice and declared himself "president elect".