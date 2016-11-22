African nations fail to block UN's first-ever gay rights investigator

News

The United Nations General Assembly in session. FILE PHOTO | AFP

A bid by African countries to delay the appointment of the first-ever UN expert tasked with investigating LGBT rights abuses worldwide was defeated on Monday.

A draft resolution demanding talks on the legality of the new expert's mandate had been put forward by the African group of countries in the General Assembly's human rights committee.

The measure however was gutted of its key demand when a group of Latin American countries presented an amendment deleting the request to delay the appointment.

The amendment was adopted by a vote of 84 to 77, with 17 abstentions.

South Africa broke ranks and voted in favour of the amendment, while European countries, the United States, Canada and South American countries also voted to maintain the expert in his post.

Somalia and Rwanda abstained. China, Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia were among the countries that supported the African bid to suspend the appointment.

The new amended draft resolution — without the suspension of the LGBT rights expert — was adopted by a vote of 94 to 3, with 80 abstentions.

The UN Human Rights Council in September appointed international law professor Vitit Muntarbhorn of Thailand to investigate abuses against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people worldwide.

That appointment was agreed following a stormy debate that also saw several African states vote against the decision.

Muntarbhorn, who began his new mandate this month, has been appointed for three years.

He will carry out country visits, raise allegations of LGBT rights violations with governments and work to protect rights defenders.

Challenging the legal basis

At the General Assembly, the African bid was led by Botswana, which argued that sexual orientation and gender identity were not defined under international human rights law.

"The African group is wondering which international legal instrument defines the concept of sexual orientation and gender identity," said Botswana's UN ambassador Charles Ntwaagae.