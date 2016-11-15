African countries in failed attempts to try ‘serious’ crimes

News

Article 1 of the Rome Statute allows countries to set up local mechanisms to provide justice for victims of international crimes, but several African countries have failed in this attempt.

Central African Republic, the Cote d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali and Uganda have all referred cases to the ICC due to lack of capacity. Libya and Darfur were referred to the ICC by the UN Security Council while Kenyan cases were taken up by the Prosecutor after the country failed to set up a local mechanism.

Christopher Gitari, the head of the International Centre for Transitional Justice-Kenya, told The EastAfrican that local African mechanisms lack sufficient resources and means to protect witnesses and uphold the rights of the accused in accordance with international standards.

Article 1 states that the International Criminal Court is complementary to national jurisdiction and that every state is required to first deal with the situation in question before ICC intervenes. Article 17 provides that ICC will only take up a case if the country in question is unwilling or unable to genuinely carry out investigations and prosecutions.

Uganda was the first to establish the International Crimes Division of the High Court in 2008 to deal with crimes against humanity, as well as transnational crimes such as piracy, trafficking and terrorism. But the trial of Thomas Kwoyelo — a former LRA commander who is the only person to ever appear before the division — has been delayed due to a legal challenge to his right to amnesty and other financial and technical setbacks facing the division.

In Cote d'Ivoire, the Special Inquiry and Investigation Unit (CSEI) has convicted a number of alleged perpetrators of the 2010-2011 elections that were supporting former President Laurent Gbagbo, who is himself at The Hague. Currently, CSEI is trying former First Lady, Simone Gbagbo for her role in crimes against humanity.

The Kenyan local mechanism on the other hand remains a non-starter. Following the 2007/08 post-elections violence, the country enacted the International Crimes Act, 2009 with the objective of setting up a Special Tribunal for the trial of lesser offenders.

A working committee of the Judicial Service Commission was set up to investigate modalities of setting up the International Crimes Division of the High Court. The committee handed its recommendation to the government in October 2012, but the division has never been established due to what sources within the judiciary say are differences among actors in the justice sector.

The same case applies to Sudan, where a day after the ICC Prosecutor, Louis Moreno-Ocampo announced in June 2005 that he was opening investigations into the genocide in Darfur, the government established Special Criminal Court on the Events in Darfur. But apart from the constant changing of prosecutors, the absence of explicit definitions in Sudanese law of international crimes has seen the court concentrate on other lesser crimes such as murder.