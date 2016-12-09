African Union Commission candidates in first public debate

News

The first ever public debate between the candidates for African Union (AU) Commission chairperson will be held Friday in Ethiopia. PHOTOS | AU

They will face off at the AU's headquarters in Addis Ababa at 1630 GMT (7.30pm East African time).

Five candidates are competing to replace South African Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is stepping down in January after a four-year stint.

Botswana

Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi is Botswana's foreign and international co-operation minister, a post she has held since 2014. The 65-year-old has headed several ministries over the past 15 years. She has described the AU's Agenda 2063, which sets out a long-term development plan for Africa, as a project that will make the continent a "better place for all" while becoming the "Africa we want".

Chad

Chad's foreign minister Moussa Faki Mahamat says he is passionate about peace and security on the continent. Last year, the former prime minister told world leaders at the UN General Assembly to be more committed in supporting Africa in its fight to eradicate terrorism.

Equatorial Guinea

Apgapito Mba Mokuy has been the foreign minister of Equatorial Guinea since 2012. The 51-year-old is described as a pan-Africanist who believes in an independent and prosperous Africa.

Kenya

Kenya's foreign minister Amina Mohamed previously worked with various international organisations such as the UN and World Trade Organisation. The 55-year-old also served as Kenya's ambassador to the UN.

Senegal

Senegal's Abdoulaye Bathily has been a special UN envoy for Central Africa for the past two years. He has over 40 years of political and academic experience working in Africa and on international issues. While representing the UN Secretary-General in Central Africa, Mr Bathily worked on conflicts and crises in several countries.

The event will be carried on some news channels and streamed online.