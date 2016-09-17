African Rights court asks to hear more NGO, citizen cases

News

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights wants more countries on the continent to allow it to handle cases from NGOs and citizens.

The court, which is marking 10 years of existence, held its 42nd Ordinary Session from September 5-16 in Arusha, where Justice Sylvain Ore from Cote d'Ivoire was elected president of the court and Justice Ben Kioko from Kenya elected as vice-president.

Two new judges, Justice Ntyam Ondo Mengue from Cameroon and Justice Marie Thérése Mukamulisa from Rwanda were also sworn-in. The two were elected at last month’s African Union Summit in Kigali.

Judge Ore succeeded Justice Augustino Ramadhani of Tanzania, whose term ended on September 5.

The terms for Justice Elsie Thompson (Nigeria), who was the vice-president, Justice Fatsah Ouguergouz (Algeria) and Justice Duncan Tambala (Malawi) also ended on September 5.

The court, which meets four times a year but may hold extraordinary sessions, is made up of 11 judges elected from AU member states.

Only 30 of the 54 AU member states have ratified its protocol, Chad being the latest.

Justices Ore and Kioko told The EastAfrican that efforts were being made for more AU members to be state parties to the protocol.

Of the 30 countries that have ratified the protocol, only eight have deposited the declaration required for the Court to have jurisdiction to handle cases from them.

Rwanda has however asked to withdraw its declaration, a process that could take a year.

Governments on the continent have been on the spot for failure to ratify the protocol that saw the creation of the Court despite establishing it.

Most cases received by the court either involve states that have not ratified the protocol or are brought by individuals and NGOs against states that have not deposited the declaration required by Article 34 (6) of the protocol that would allow individuals and NGOs to bring directly to the Court claims against the states.

The Court is carrying out campaigns to create awareness of its existence, functions, access and what each stakeholder can do to ensure human rights are observed in the continent.

The protocol on African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, to establish the Statute of the African Court on Justice and Human Rights was adopted in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt in 2008.

The court’s mandate has since been extended to try international crimes, such as genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.