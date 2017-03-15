AfDB pledges more support for Bujumbura’s integration efforts

News

A street in Bujumbura. Corruption and political turmoil have slowed the pace of reforms. PHOTO | FILE

Even as Burundi continues to distance itself from the East African Community, the African Development Bank has said it will still support the country’s development projects that promote integration.

Last Thursday, AfDB presented a report by the Independent Development Evaluation (IDEV) about its financial aid of $739 million to Burundi between 2004 and 2015.

A large chunk of the money went to infrastructure projects that connected Burundi with the other member states of the EAC, in a bid to improve cross-border trade.

However, despite the projects improving accessibility, their impact on the country’s economic growth and poverty reduction remained limited due to political and economic constraints.

“The low diversification of the economy limited the country’s export capacity and hindered domestic and cross-border trade,” the report says.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, AfDB is the fourth largest donor to Burundi, in terms of financial assistance given between 2004 and 2015.

This comes at a time when Burundi seems to be pulling away from EAC affairs, especially after five of its parliamentarians boycotted an East African Legislative Assembly sitting in Kigali recently.

Not signing

In September last year, the government said it would not sign the European Union- EAC Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), even after some members — particularly Kenya and Rwanda — pushed for its urgent signing.

According to the AfDB, the pace of reforms in Burundi has slowed down since 2010 due to political turmoil and widespread corruption.