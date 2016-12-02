Adama Barrow: The Gambia's estate agent of change

News

Adama Barrow, a businessman is a political novice whose lack of baggage has endeared him to Gambians. PHOTO | AFP

He is quiet, understated and until recently unknown, but now presidential election winner Adama Barrow has become the flagbearer for a new era of change in The Gambia.

A political novice whose lack of baggage has endeared him to Gambians, the businessman represented a coalition of parties who banded together to upset Yahya Jammeh's 22 years of unbroken rule in the tiny West African nation.

"It's very clear, the writing is on the wall that I'm going to win," the 51-year-old told AFP by telephone before voting Thursday.

Just six months earlier, he was a political unknown.

Burly but soft-spoken, Barrow was thrust into the limelight following the jailing of top officials from the United Democratic Party (UDP) in July.

Seven Gambian political parties and an independent candidate joined forces to field a unifying figure, naming Barrow.

Owner of his own estate agency, he was employed at The Gambia's largest property rental firm, and lived in Britain for three and a half years when he was younger.

His time in Britain saw him work as a security guard in London, where he developed a love for Arsenal Football Club.

A husband to two wives and father of five, he is a self-confessed workaholic, with football one of his few known distractions.

"I work 12, 13, 14 hours a day," said the devout Muslim, insisting his faith guides every step of his life, as well as his politics.

"If you are a religious man it always influences you," he told AFP in an interview.

Former economic migrant

For the last two weeks Barrow's face has been plastered on car windows, brandished on campaign posters, and printed onto grey T-shirts popular among Gambian youth.

Barrow's popularity is all the more surprising given his absence from public life until recently. However, Banjul-based diplomats say his lack of political baggage may have worked in his favour.