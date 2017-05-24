Activists want 20 candidates barred from Kenyan elections

News

A group of civil society organisations has named 20 candidates that, should be barred from contesting in the Kenyan August elections.

The activists say the politicians lack integrity and should therefore be stopped from seeking public office.

Among those named include 12 vying for gubernatorial posts, six MPs, one woman representative and one member of County Assembly.

The politicians are accused of a host of issues including abuse of office, embezzlement, hate speech and violence.

The National Integrity Alliance launched Wednesday the ‘Red Card’ campaign aimed at blocking individuals with questionable integrity issues from running in the August 8 elections.

The list was compiled by Transparency International, Mzalendo Trust, Inuka Trust and the Society for International Development, who form the alliance.

They said they have presented the list to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to help in the ongoing vetting of candidates being done by the Chapter Six and Integrity Working Group.

The alliance alleges that the individuals have failed to account for a total of $160 million in public funds and should be considered unsuitable to hold office in accordance to Chapter Six of the Constitution.

'Dirty hands'

“This is historic because it is the first election where issues of integrity in regards to corruption, abuse of office and hate speech are emerging as key election issues.

“It is the beginning of a strong civic movement to remind the institutions concerned that they should not present Kenyans with candidates with dirty hands,” said Houghton Irungu, the Executive Director of the Society for International Development.

However, the effectiveness remains uncertain as only the IEBC can disqualify a candidate on advise by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) or the courts.

“We are just complementing the work of the concerned institutions and we are not saying that they are incapable of doing their job. However, should they fail, it will be up to the voters who have the biggest responsibility to ensure that those with questionable characters are not elected,” said Samuel Kimeu, the Executive Director of Transparency International Kenya.

