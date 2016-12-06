AU top job: Tanzania to back Kenya's Amina but options abound

News

Kenya's Foreign Affairs secretary Amina Mohamed. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Tanzania and Ethiopia will support Kenya’s Amina Mohamed to be the next chair of the African Union Commission despite overtures from Chad and Senegal to support their candidates.

Foreign Affairs Minister Augustine Mahiga said Tanzania in principle supports the candidature of Ms Mohamed, who has been endorsed by East Africa Community and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa economic blocs.

However, Dr Mahiga said positions may shift after the candidates present their manifestos and the first round of voting in elections scheduled for late January when countries start horse-trading.

He said all candidates were going around the continent to solicit support should a preferred candidate fail to make it beyond the first round.

During his visit to Tanzania last week, Chadian President Idriss Deby courted Tanzania to break a regional pledge to support Ms Mohamed in favour of his Foreign Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat.

According to him, Senegal has also been courting Dar es Salaam. Senegal is fronting Abdoulaye Bathily.

“We have received an envoy from Senegal who wants us to support their candidate,” Dr Mahiga told The EAstAfrican.

A source privy to the discussions between Presidents Deby and John Magufuli said that the AUC chair’s election was on the agenda.

Tanzania’s options are quite broad because, apart from being a member of the EAC, which has endorsed Ms Mohamed, it is also a member of the SADC, which is fronting Botswana’s Foreign Minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi.

“What is important is to have a chairperson who will be best for Africa as a whole. We are happy that up to the moment this contest has not divided us,” Dr Mahiga said.