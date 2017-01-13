African Union to stop recognising Jammeh as Gambia's president on Jan 19

News

The Gambian president Yahya Jammeh. PHOTO | FILE

The African Union will cease to recognise Gambia's Yahya Jammeh as the West African nation's legitimate president as of January 19, the date he is due to hand power to the winner of a December election, the AU's Peace and Security Council said.

In a statement issued after a meeting in the Ethiopian capital, the council also warned of "serious consequences in the event that his action causes any crisis that could lead to political disorder, humanitarian and human rights disaster, including loss of innocent lives and destruction of properties".

Attempt to block inauguration

On Thursday, President Jammeh's lawyer filed an injunction asking the Supreme Court to bar the swearing in of the president-elect Adama Barrow.

The strongman of 22 years initially acknowledged the opposition candidate as winner of the December 1 presidential polls but later backtracked and lodged a legal case to trigger new elections.

"Barrister Edward Gomez has filed an injunction asking the Supreme Court to grant order barring the swearing in of President-elect Adama Barrow. He filed this document few minutes close to 6:00pm," a judicial source told AFP late Thursday.

The lawyer asked the court to prevent Barrow's planned inauguration for January 19 until the legal case had been settled, according to a document seen by AFP.

But the Gambia's chief Supreme Court justice said this week the challenge could not be heard for several months as it did not have a full bench, and the extra judges needed to hear the case were not available.

The Gambia relies on foreign judges, notably from Nigeria, to staff its courts due to a lack of trained professionals in the tiny West African state.

In response to the injunction request, Barrow's office said in a statement that Jammeh could not exceed his five-year mandate, which expires on January 18.

"The winner should prepare for inauguration while the loser prepares for court. This is the fact that no Gambian should deny," the statement said.

Give asylum

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Nigeria said their president should consider giving asylum to Jammeh as a way of ending the political crisis in The Gambia.

A motion passed in parliament's lower chamber on Thursday gave members' backing to regional efforts to resolve the dispute.