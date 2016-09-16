AU legal team to observe Gabon poll challenge

News

Gabon's opposition leader, Jean Ping, has lodged an appeal with the constitutional court against what he says were rigged elections last month. PHOTO | BBC

The African Union is putting together a high-level legal team to send to Gabon "as soon as possible" to help ensure the "transparency and credibility" of a much-awaited Constitutional Court election ruling, it said Friday.

Gabon's top court is set to decide on whether to sign off on President Ali Bongo's contested re-election last month following a legal complaint filed by opposition candidate Jean Ping, who says he was robbed of victory.

"We wish to guarantee proper transparency as well as the credibility and legitimacy of Jean Ping's challenge," the spokesman for the AU Commission, Mr Jacob Enoh Eben, told AFP on Friday.

The decision to send the team of "eminent jurists" was made by the AU Peace and Security Council on Tuesday.

University professors

"Consultations are under way to establish this team of jurists, experts in French administrative law," in coordination with the Gabon Constitutional Court, he said. The AU was seeking "former Supreme Court chiefs and university professors".

It would be a five-person team, with each member representing one of Africa's regions, and would be the first time the AU has ever sent an observer mission after an election.

Mr Ping, who lost the August 27 vote by fewer than 6,000 votes, has asked for a recount in the Bongo family's stronghold of Haut-Ogooue Province, where the head of state won more than 95 per cent of votes on a reported turnout of more than 99 per cent.

Three dead

The Bongo family has ruled the central African nation for almost half a century.

Mr Ping's supporters say "more than 50" people were killed in a wave of post-electoral violence, but the Interior ministry says the toll is three dead.