3 Kenyans face burglary charges in Zimbabwe
Wednesday July 26 2017
Two Kenyan nationals were arrested in the Zimbabwean capital after they allegedly broke into a hotel room and an apartment and stole property worth more than $44,000.
Nicholas Makokha Alusala, 33, and Margaret Waithira Kamande, 32, appeared before a Harare magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing burglary charges.
According to the prosecutors, on June 26, Mr Alusala and Ms Kamande, along with another Kenyan identified as Mweru Kamau, broke into a room at Greenwood Lodge and stole a small digital safe containing $10,000 and jewellery.
The trio is also accused of breaking into an apartment at Sterling Heights, on July 1, where they stole $6,000, gold and diamond jewellery.
Mr Akusala and Ms Kamande were arrested at a Tanzanian-owned pub where they were found in possession of master keys and crowbars.
The pair has been remanded in custody pending a bail hearing. Mr Kamau is yet to be arrested.