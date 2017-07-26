3 Kenyans face burglary charges in Zimbabwe

Wednesday July 26 2017

Two arrested at a Tanzanian-owned pub where

Two arrested at a Tanzanian-owned pub where they were found in possession of master keys and crowbars. PHOTO FILE | NMG 

In Summary

  • The trio is also accused of breaking into an apartment at Sterling Heights, on July 1, where they stole $6,000, gold and diamond jewellery.

  • Two arrested at a Tanzanian-owned pub where they were found in possession of master keys and crowbars.

Advertisement
By KITSEPILE NYATHI
More by this Author

Two Kenyan nationals were arrested in the Zimbabwean capital after they allegedly broke into a hotel room and an apartment and stole property worth more than $44,000.

Nicholas Makokha Alusala, 33, and Margaret Waithira Kamande, 32, appeared before a Harare magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing burglary charges.

According to the prosecutors, on June 26, Mr Alusala and Ms Kamande, along with another Kenyan identified as Mweru Kamau, broke into a room at Greenwood Lodge and stole a small digital safe containing $10,000 and jewellery.

The trio is also accused of breaking into an apartment at Sterling Heights, on July 1, where they stole $6,000, gold and diamond jewellery.

Mr Akusala and Ms Kamande were arrested at a Tanzanian-owned pub where they were found in possession of master keys and crowbars.

The pair has been remanded in custody pending a bail hearing. Mr Kamau is yet to be arrested.