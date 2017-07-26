3 Kenyans face burglary charges in Zimbabwe

Two arrested at a Tanzanian-owned pub where they were found in possession of master keys and crowbars.

The trio is also accused of breaking into an apartment at Sterling Heights, on July 1, where they stole $6,000, gold and diamond jewellery.

By KITSEPILE NYATHI

Two Kenyan nationals were arrested in the Zimbabwean capital after they allegedly broke into a hotel room and an apartment and stole property worth more than $44,000.

Nicholas Makokha Alusala, 33, and Margaret Waithira Kamande, 32, appeared before a Harare magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing burglary charges.

According to the prosecutors, on June 26, Mr Alusala and Ms Kamande, along with another Kenyan identified as Mweru Kamau, broke into a room at Greenwood Lodge and stole a small digital safe containing $10,000 and jewellery.

Mr Akusala and Ms Kamande were arrested at a Tanzanian-owned pub where they were found in possession of master keys and crowbars.