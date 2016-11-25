26m people getting poor each year from natural disasters

News

Shocked residents stare at a home that was destroyed by floods in Rwanda. Natural disasters are driving at least 26 million people around the world into poverty each year, and costing economies more than $500 billion. PHOTO | FILE

Natural disasters are driving at least 26 million people around the world into poverty each year, and costing economies more than $500 billion.

A new World Bank report titled Unbreakable: Building Resilience of the Poor in the Face of Natural Disasters, warns that the combined human and economic impacts of extreme weather on poverty are far more devastating than previously understood. In fact, it may have been underestimated by up to 60 per cent, because the impact on poor people was largely ignored.

“Severe climate shocks threaten to roll back decades of progress against poverty,” said World Bank Group’s President Jim Yong Kim. “Storms, floods and droughts have dire human and economic consequences, with poor people often paying the heaviest price. Building resilience to disasters not only makes economic sense, it is a moral imperative.”

In all of the 117 countries studied, the effect on wellbeing, measured in terms of lost consumption, is found to be larger than the $520 billion a year in asset losses, largely because disasters affect poor people who have no or limited ability to cope.

According to the World Bank, previous research had underestimated the impact of natural disasters because they had measured the cost by assessing damage to physical assets.

The report, co-authored with the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), was released last week at the United Nations Climate Conference (COP 22) in Marrakech, Morocco.

It assesses the benefits of efforts made in building resilience in the countries that were studied. These include early warning systems, improved access to personal banking, insurance policies, and social protection systems such as cash programmes that could help people better respond to and recover from shocks. It finds that these measures combined, would help countries and communities save $100 billion a year and reduce the overall impact of disasters on wellbeing by 20 per cent.

In Kenya, for example, the research showed that the social protection system provided additional resources to vulnerable farmers well before the 2015 drought, helping them prepare for and mitigate its impacts.

Unexpected shocks

“Countries are enduring a growing number of unexpected shocks as a result of climate change,” said Stephane Hallegatte, a GFDRR economist and lead author of the report.

“One dollar in losses affects poor and marginalised far more because their livelihoods depend on few assets and their subsistence is closer to subsistence level.”

She added: “Poor people need social and financial protection from disasters that cannot be avoided. With risk policies in place, we have the opportunity to prevent millions of people from falling into poverty.”

But even as countries take steps to build resilience against the changing climate, 2016 is set to be the hottest year in history — higher than the record-breaking temperatures in 2015. Preliminary data shows that global temperatures are approximately 1.2° Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

Temperatures for January to September 2016 have been about 0.88° Celsius above the average 14°C for the 1961-1990 reference period, which is used by WMO as a baseline.