Kenyan county boss heads to Uganda seeking pastures

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok. PHOTO | FILE

A Kenyan county chief is in Uganda to request for pasture for thousands of livestock that are at risk of death due to the ongoing drought.

Turkana County Governor Josphat Nanok is scheduled to meet with top Ugandan officials from the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs during his four-day trip that began on Wednesday.

Turkana, in northwestern Kenya, borders the Karamoja region in northern Uganda where the Karamojong pastoralist community lives. President Yoweri Museveni created the Karamoja Affairs ministry to provide alternative sources of livelihood for the people in the region that has long been Uganda's most violent and driest region, its Wild West.

Turkana pastoralists, over 25,000, are reported to have already crossed the border into Karamoja in search of water and pasture. Hundreds more are said to be on the way.

Mr Nanok said prolonged drought has seen most water sources in Turkana West, Loima and Turkana Central dry up, leaving pastoralists desperate.

"We have close to 500,000 livestock from Turkana currently in Uganda. Due to limited resources herders are now moving further into other parts like Teso and Lango regions," the governor said.

Ugandan police in Kaabong, Kotido and Abim districts have warned Turkana pastoralists against moving there with illegal firearms, saying they will be sent back if found with them.

Ugandan Regional Commander Allan Tujiizire said that guns promote banditry attacks and anyone found in possession of illegal firearms will be considered to be preparing to disrupt peace in the region.

Fears of conflict in the region have emerged as a result of an influx of pastoralists from Kenya and South Sudan who traditionally, along with the Karamojong, would raid each other for cattle. The fears are further compounded by the scarce resources in Karamoja.