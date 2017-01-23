Tanzania to negotiate release of suspects

News

Tanzania will use diplomatic channels to negotiate with Malawi for the release of eight citizens arrested in the neighbouring country on allegations of criminal trespassing.

The eight suspects remain in custody after being denied bail last week. Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Mindi Kasiga told The EastAfrican that Dar es Salaam is pursuing all diplomatic avenues to strike a deal with Lilongwe.

“We are in constant touch with our Malawian counterparts, through our High Commission in Lilongwe and are upbeat the issue will be resolved soon,” said Ms Kasiga, noting that the fact that the case had now been transferred to a lower court is a positive development.

She said Tanzanian High Commission officials in Malawi recently visited the suspects in remand and found them in good health although they remained in shock following their arrest and the charges they are facing. They are scheduled to appear in court again on January 26.

Denied bail

Reports from Malawi said the Mzuzu Chief Resident Magistrate had on January 17 denied bail to the suspects, who were arrested on December 20 last year at Kayerekera Uranium Mine Site in Karonga on allegations of spying by Malawian authorities.