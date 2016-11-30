East African MPs raise red flag over defaults

News

EALA MPs during a sitting in Arusha. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) has raised concern over the delays by partner states in remitting their budgetary contributions to the EAC Secretariat.

Of great concern is Burundi, which has so far not paid anything for the 2016/2017 budget. Burundi only recently remitted its 2015/2016 contribution.

Ogle Abubakar, a Kenyan EALA representative, said the delays in remittances by the partner states have affected EALA activities especially the committee sittings and caused delayed payment of salaries and payment of suppliers.

“Article 143 of the Treaty is clear about a partner state, which defaults for over 18 months. Such a country should be suspended by the Summit following a recommendations of the Council,” said Mr Ogle.

“The EAC Council of Ministers need to make this recommendation to the Summit if some countries keep delaying to remit their budget money,” he added.

Of the 2016/17 budget totalling $101,374,589, each of the five member countries is expected to contribute $47.5 million while the development partners raise $46.7m compared with $58.5 million they disbursed to EAC for 2015/2016 financial year. The rest of the funds will come from other sources.

Uganda is so far leading in its payment and has paid 88.9 per cent of the amount due.

Kenya has paid only 28 per cent of the total amount while Rwanda and Tanzania have remitted only 23.8 per and 6.6 per cent respectively.