African states urged to recognise Arusha court

Justice Sylvain Oré, President, African Court on Human and People’s Rights. PHOTO | FILE

Tanzania has decried the failure by African countries to allow their citizens to access the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR).

The country’s Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Harrison Mwakyembe regretted that only 30 out of the 54 countries on the continent have ratified the protocol establishing the Arusha-based court.

“It means the countries that have not ratified do not recognise this court, thereby denying their citizens the basic right of access to it,” said Dr Mwakyembe.

Appealing to the countries that have not ratified the protocol to do so, Dr Mwakyembe said it was discouraging that only seven countries have made the declaration to accept the competence of the ACHPR to receive human-rights cases.

Dr Mwakyembe was speaking when officially opened an international symposium to mark 10 years of the ACHPR at Mount Meru Hotel in Arusha.

He called for increased awareness about the court, noting that only a few cases have been finalised by the court due to lack of resources.

“ACHPR rules should also be reviewed to meet emerging needs and challenges from the time of filing cases, admission, hearing and judgment delivery,” he said.

The court’s legal aid kitty, the minister added, should be increased to cater for poor applicants. It was hailed for enforcement and compliance of human-rights, complementing the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights and guaranteeing the rights of individuals and entities from countries that have accepted its competence to receive cases from citizens and NGOs.

Dr Mwakyembe pledged Tanzania’s continued support for the court and urged other African countries to accept its jurisdiction. He added that the court has enabled the development of human rights jurisprudence “which continues to enrich the determination of various rights and obligations.”

ACHPR’s legal aid scheme was also hailed as a milestone while its sessions help lawyers hone their skills.

AU Commission director of political affairs Khabele Matlosa, who read AU Commissioner Aisha Abdullahi’s speech, said the declaration of 2016 as a human and women’s rights year in Africa “offers the continent the golden opportunity to revisit its commitment to promote a culture of human-rights in Africa.”

“The human rights conditions in many African member states do not meet the continental and international norms and standards. Human rights are abused in many of our countries daily and one of the hardest hit social groups is women,” read Dr Abdullahi’s speech.

ACHPR’s president Sylvain Ore said the court was facing a challenge of legitimacy and authority.

“There’s no greater challenge for a judge than not seeing the litigant enjoy the benefit of the decisions rendered,” he said.