Rwanda names 22 French army men it links to genocide

Rwandan youth during a Walk to Remember, an event to mark the 1994 Genocide against thwe Tutsi last year.

Rwanda has released a list of 22 senior French army officers it says knowingly aided the planning and execution of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The list released by the National Commission for the Fight Against Genocide (CNLG) is likely to escalate the row between Kigali and Paris, in the wake of the reopening of investigations by France into the shooting down of a plane carrying President Juvenal Habyarimana.

The move to revive the probe has angered Rwanda, which has threatened to sever diplomatic ties with Paris.

In a detailed report issued Monday, CNLG names 22 senior French officers who were operating in Rwanda at the time of the genocide and reportedly had a direct hand in the massacre. CNLG further says the French military officers must be charged.

"French actors were involved in the genocide both as perpetrators and accomplices, and do not want their acts to be known despite the proof,” the report says. “This is the biggest cause explaining the persistent refusal of the French authorities to validate the ballistics investigation by French experts in Rwanda in 2010, which indicated that missiles were fired from the Kanombe military barracks.”

The French officers are Generals Jacques Lanxade, Christian Quesnot, Jean-Pierre Huchon, Jean-Claude Lafourcade; Colonels Gilbert Canovas, Jacques Rosier, Didier Tauzin, René Galinié and Bernard Cussac. Others are Colonels Dominique Delort, Jacques Hogard, Jacques Rosier, Patrice Sartre, and Lieutenant Colonels Michel Robardey, Jean-Jacques Maurin and Eric De Stabenrath.

Deliver arms

Other officers are Captains Etienne Joubert, Paul Barril and Commanders Grégoire De Saint Quentin, Denis Roux and Marin Gillier, against all of whom Kigali says there is enough evidence to show that French officers and politicians committed very serious crimes in Rwanda.

According to the report, General Lanxade, who was the army chief of staff and Gen Quesnot, the special chief of staff of President Mitterrand, failed to act on intelligence they received concerning the genocide.

Gen Quesnot and his assistant Gen Huchon are said to have worked together to deliver arms, munitions and military equipment to the then government forces before and during the genocide.

Lt Col Robardey allegedly led a team of four French gendarmes who developed a system called “Criminology,” a computerised data system containing lists of wanted persons, primarily Tutsi and Hutu political opponents who would be subjected to torture.

Jean Damascene Bizimana, the CNLG executive secretary, said that the government of Rwanda should file charges against the officers, whose role was “explicit and well documented.”

Efforts to get a comment from the Prosecutor General Richard Muhumuza were futile by press time, but the Minister of Justice Johnston Busingye said that the revelations should encourage Rwanda to press ahead.

“The revelations are a point of serious contention, which the prosecution should pick up and pursue,” said Mr Busingye.