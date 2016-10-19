Uhuru swears in new Chief Justice David Maraga

News

Justice David Maraga sworn in as the new Chief Justice at State House, Nairobi, on October 19, 2016. PHOTO | PSCU

Justice David Maraga has been sworn in as Kenya's new Chief Justice, with President Uhuru Kenyatta asking him to forge better relations with the other arms of government.

President Kenyatta said good relations between the Judiciary, the Executive and the Legislature is important for a prosperous Kenya.

“Chief Justice, the best way to go about this is to tell each other the truth. Because if we do not tell each other the truth, we are lying to each other,” said President Kenyatta at State House.

He urged Mr Maraga to prioritise over 20,000 cases that have kept people in remand, saying justice delayed is justice denied.

“Now, the biggest thing in courts is injunction. Stop this, stop that. Now, when people don’t get a contract they run to courts to get an injunction and stop works. I wish you (Judiciary) would be fast in the dispensation of Justice,” said President Kenyatta.

He said that while he does not oppose injunctions, he does not want the injunctions to stop the moving of the nation’s economy.

Corruption cases

President Kenyatta referred to the more than 600 corruption cases that he said were dragging on in courts, adding that they should be cleared.

“Bwana Chief Justice, why don’t you just concluded these cases and Kenyans will be happy,” said the President.

President Kenyatta said he is looking forward to a full Supreme Court bench for the fast-tracking of the wheels of justice.

The new Chief Justice said he was committed to the fight against graft.