Event woos Rwandans in diaspora

President Paul Kagame greets diaspora Rwandans at a past Rwanda Day in Boston, US. PHOTO | FILE NATION MEDIA GROUP

Rwanda is seeking to use its culture and values to lure its citizens in the diaspora to invest back home and to neutralise exiled groups abroad that are opposing the government.

On September 24, President Paul Kagame met thousands of Rwandans living in North America in the annual event known as “Rwanda Day.”

The day, which was initiated in 2010 brings together Rwandans living abroad, government officials and business leaders, has been renamed Rwanda Cultural Day. But the event still elicits mixed reactions with the exiled opposition groups staging protests against the Rwandan leader.

Over 2,000 people turned up for the event in San Francisco.

President Kagame slammed his critics, reiterating his earlier remarks that “people should mind their own business” rather than minding other people’s business.

President Kagame singled out rights groups and Western media for haranguing his country, urging Rwandans not to be deterred by what people say about their country.

“We know better what Rwandans want, what they live daily… People will write a list of things you cannot do and what you can do and there is no debate about it. They don’t want you to say what you want or express yourself on the life you want to lead,” President Kagame said.

President Kagame used the opportunity to address the criticism from Western countries and donors, who opposed his decision to run in 2017 elections.