1,000 arrests in Gabon post-vote violence

An employee walks past debris as he attempts to salvage items from a looted shop in Libreville on September 1, 2016. Police arrested 1,000 people as security forces fanned out across Gabon's capital Thursday after a night of riots and looting that erupted when President Ali Bongo was declared winner of disputed polls. AFP PHOTO | MARCO LONGARI

Police arrested 1,000 people as security forces fanned out across Gabon's capital Thursday after a night of riots and looting that erupted when President Ali Bongo was declared winner of disputed polls.

Thousands of angry protesters poured onto the streets of Libreville late Wednesday, accusing the government of stealing the election after Bongo won a second term by a razor-thin margin over rival Jean Ping.

His victory is set to extend the Bongo family's almost 50-year rule over the small oil-rich nation.

Gunfire crackled across the city and plumes of smoke billowed from the torched parliament building as protesters clashed with heavily armed security forces.

Ping said two people were killed and 19 hurt in a raid against his headquarters early Thursday, and the national police chief told AFP that more than 200 people had been arrested across the city for looting.

Police reported continued pillaging in outlying districts at midday Thursday.

But by mid-morning, security forces had sealed off the city centre, which was calm and otherwise deserted, with troops, police and anti-riot squads patrolling the streets.

'Maximum restraint'

Interior Minister Pacome Moubelet-Boubeya said between 600 to 800 people had been detained in Libreville and 200 to 300 in the rest of the country.

As Gabon descended into chaos, the EU called for calm, former colonial power France urged "maximum restraint" and Amnesty International warned against "excessive force."

Police chief Jean-Thierry Oye Zue said six officers had been killed in the post-vote riots and agreed there were "very probably" civilian injuries "given the violence with which they attacked us."

But he declined to give a total number of fatalities, saying "I cannot tell you that."

A Red Cross worker who gave his name as Gildas said one of 15 people injured who was brought in by an army truck had died on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear where Ping — a veteran diplomat and former top African Union official who had earlier declared himself the poll winner — had taken refuge.