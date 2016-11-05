kuona lives? there’s no accounting for it!

Magazine

Kuona Trust director Sylvia Gachie, left, with artist Samuel Githui. PHOTO | FILE

An arts centre currently the focus of a financial investigation may yet live on — but as a streamlined co-operative run by the artists themselves.

The idea is one of several being considered as a way of keeping the Kuona Trust alive.

It would mean a new super slim management team replacing the existing staff of 10 — seven office workers plus a shopkeeper and two askaris — based at the centre, near State House, Nairobi.

The rescue plan was being floated even as the results of a forensic audit by major donors Forum Syd was being released to the Kuona trustees.

It is understood the report — called “damning” by one senior official privy to its contents — reveals among other things that around $26,000 was not satisfactorily accounted for.

The money was from an initial $82,000 tranche of an agreed $320,541 grant to be given by Forum Syd, a Swedish NGO that specialises in encouraging good governance through enhancing the arts and culture.

The Trust’s accountant, Ernest Ndung’u Kamora, was this week said to be preparing a report on anomalies believed to have been thrown up by the audit, including how that $26,000 was spent.

Although the audit was only into Forum Syd’s contribution to the Kuona Trust, it has led the 35 artists based there to demand answers to other questions about the Trust’s finances.

For example, they want to know more about an M-Pesa account into which money was paid as proceeds from sales by the artists and from the Trust’s shop, which sells both artists’ works and the materials used to create them.

The artists also want to know why the Trust management came to owe utility company Kenya Power some $900 and their askaris firm Inter Security around $1,300.

By coughing up their unpaid studio rents, the artists managed to repay KPLC and have the power reconnected. They have arranged with Inter Security to pay their bill in installments.

But money is owed also to a number of other service providers, including a refuse collection company and the centre’s own management staff, some of whom have not been paid for around four months.

Guiding the artists is an elected committee of their own, chaired by the sculptor Gakunju Kaigwa.

“There is a high level of anger, resentment and a feeling of betrayal among the artists,” he told me.