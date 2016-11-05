inflight meals need not be bland

Magazine

If you missed a recent important development in regional aviation circles, the news is that Ethiopian Airlines has inaugurated a new catering facility, the largest in Africa.

The best part of the news is that for the first time, this modern catering unit will have the Ethiopian national dish, injera, on its menu. Having positioned itself as a notable pan-African carrier, it would have been good to read about more African dishes on the menu for the African traveller. Ethiopian will also be serving Indian, Chinese, Italian and Halal dishes.

But that is a topic for another day.

It has been 97 years since the first airline meal was served aboard a flight from London to Paris but the absolute truth is that airline food is monotonous and bland. In fact, if you are travelling in economy class, a fine dining experience should be the least of your expectations.

Travel commentators and researchers have blamed the poor taste of airline food on passengers’ taste buds, which they say go numb above 35,000 feet above sea level; a position I do not subscribe to.

While travellers can appreciate that over time, inflight catering has evolved from cold dry snacks to hot gourmet meals, the true culinary experience on flights is restricted to premium class cabins.

On long haul flights, travellers in first and business class are usually treated to a multicourse meal that starts with a choice of soups and ends with dessert, washed down with champagne and specially selected wines.

Some airlines take their meals a notch higher by allowing passengers in these premium classes to make meal selections off a menu in advance.

In fact, for some airlines, upon purchasing a business class ticket, a passenger receives a personalised e-mail from the airline’s chef with exclusive meal recommendations.

The order and sequence of food service in this class of travel is usually guided by a very strict policy and a lot of thought goes into the preparation and presentation of the business class meals.

Travellers in the economy class cabin are usually subjected to standard meals with basic choices between two types of meats at most— red or white.

The meals are so bland that you get the feeling that if airlines had a choice of not offering meals to passengers in this class of travel, they would consider it.

Though not a common practice in Africa, some airlines in the United States and Europe allow passengers to pay a little more to “upgrade” their meals.

Most airlines have very clear policies regarding meals and what passengers should expect as part of inflight catering. This information is usually published on their websites.