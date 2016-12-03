Young serial entrepreneur with roots in Botswana

Magazine

Ephraim Rwamwenge registered his first business at age 17. At 23, he now owns eight companies. PHOTO | DENISE TUYI

Ephraim Rwamwenge has made a career from turning what was deemed mediocre into world-class merchandise.

A career entrepreneur who started by selling sweets in primary school and printed lyrics in high school, in senior high he teamed up with a photographer to take pictures of his fellow students.

He studied business studies and as a requirement for graduating, he had to come up with a business plan and raise money for the startup. He came up with a place to sell pies, which got him a pass and made him money.

At 17 years old, while waiting to join campus, he registered his first business, which focused on ICT. In campus, he studied management accounting.

He later moved from Botswana to Rwanda, where his family had relocated and there he started the Rwa Business Group, in Kicukiro. The for-profit group is comprised of a soft commodities trading company that mainly deals with sugar and wheat flour; a technology firm that deals with mobile technology and data; an investments firm; a micrologistics company called Fast Freight; a gas distribution company; a coffee farm and coffee company. All these eight companies make up the Rwa Business Group.

Currently, he lives with his parents and enjoys every moment of it, especially when they eat dinner together. They also pray and read the Bible together.

At just 23-years-old, Mr Rwamwenge is passionate about life and enjoys contributing to society by creating employment through his businesses.

What’s your off-duty passion?

It has to be music. I used to be a music producer and I had a guitar in the office, which I would play at times but it drew too much attention so I took it back home. I used to compose songs but now I do covers of popular songs.

If you hadn’t turned into who you are now, what else would you be?

Two things: I would be a music producer and a footballer. When I was young I used to play professional football in Botswana as a striker in the top 10 junior league. At 12-years-old, I was accepted to Manchester United Football Academy but my father preferred that I stay home and study. I played in the Notwane FC, which was in the top 10 of the junior premier league in Botswana.

What signifies your personal style?

I have a mantra: The way I dress is a reflection of the respect I have for myself and an expression of my personality. I love suits but I also come to work in a t-shirt and happy socks.