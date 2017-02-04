GALLERIES: Accidents do happen — but not this often

Magazine

Study of Pines, by Yony Waite. PHOTO | LARA RAY

Accidents do happen but if they have been controlled, are they still accidents?

It is an intriguing question and one raised by a current exhibition of some 60 paintings, drawings and even an old sofa.

Called Controlled Accidents, it spans the long career of our own Yony Waite.

“Our own” gives the game away. For Waite is a much-loved part of the East African arts scene.

Was she not one of the founders of the famed Watatu Gallery in Nairobi city centre? She was.

Did she not wear a suit made for her by Sane Wadu from old canvases? She did.

And are not her paintings and drawings decorating the rooms of such renowned hotels as the Hilton in Nairobi and the Serena Beach on Mombasa North Coast? They are.

An institution then; an artist who came to Kenya from Guam and Japan in 1960, decided to stay and made the place her own.

Waite is also respected as a tireless arts supporter and environmental activist as well as for her work with women’s collectives, the force behind a series of campaigning tapestries and banners.

But it is her paintings and drawings that feature in the current exhibition at the Polka Dot gallery in Karen, until February 15.

And in these, the quality is surprisingly variable.

The catalogue quotes Waite’s maxim, “In art there are no mistakes, only results you didn’t expect.”

This smacks rather of getting your excuses in first, and to my mind it is exactly the sort of hippy mantra that has been used to try to justify weak art since the heady days of flower power and a joint in the street.

There are mistakes aplenty in art and they can be seen in many a gallery and on countless walls — bad drawing, inaccurate anatomy, contradictory lighting, poor composition, shaky structure, tortured paint, flaccid brushwork... the list goes on.