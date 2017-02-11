Yes, you can fly with your pet...

Magazine

Most regional airlines will accept the transportation of animals and pets as cargo or in the baggage compartment except for a guide or service dog, which is usually accepted in the cabin if it’s aiding a passenger with disability or reduced mobility. FOTOSEARCH

Last week, an interesting picture of falcons in an aircraft cabin was shared widely online.

As with all content that goes viral, the spinoffs from the picture were hilarious and clever: “Saudi prince brings 80 hawks on plane,” “Raptors on board,” “Magnificent birds of prey take flight.”

The picture was not that strange, considering the appetite for exotic pets in the Middle East region.

Before the falcons, there was a picture of an Emirati man and his cheetah taking a drive in a luxury car.

Falconry is a traditional hobby for the rich in the Middle East, and most if not all carriers in that region accept their transportation in the cabin if the paperwork meets their requirements.

The birds are issued “falcon passports” that allow them to travel to Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Morocco and Syria.

Though blindfolded throughout the flight, the owners will usually fly with their falcons in first or business class, with the birds occupying passenger seats.

Don’t get excited yet, the truth is, you are not about to fly with your favourite cow or goat in a seat next to you.

Governments have varying laws, regulations and restrictions about cross-border transportation of animals.

It is worthwhile to familiarise yourself with the government requirements on transportation of animals at point of origin, transit and destination ahead of your booking.

A key consideration is usually the vaccination certificates or health status of the animal or pet to be transported as certified by a veterinary officer.

Additional permits may be required if the animal is protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Over 180 countries are members of CITES. Some of the paperwork may need to be validated by the embassy of the country of destination.

Most regional airlines will accept the transportation of animals and pets as cargo or in the baggage compartment except for a guide or service dog, which is usually accepted in the cabin if it’s aiding a passenger with disability or reduced mobility.