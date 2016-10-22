GALLERIES: A few (wood) chips off the old block...

Magazine

Hippo, by Theresa Musoka. PHOTO | FRANK WHALLEY

In the 25 years they have been collecting art, gallery owners Hellmuth Rossler and Erica Musch have amassed many important works from this region.

They include definitive oil paintings by the Ugandan Geoffrey Musaka, a group of original enamels on board by the Tanzanian Eduardo Tingatinga, and, most recently, the keynote mixed media drawing of 21 diving figures from Peterson Kamwathi’s Nairobi exhibition The Void.

Altogether Rossler reckons they have around 500 paintings and drawings, 50 or so sculptures and a similar number of prints.

Owning a gallery that adjoins their home does of course give them somewhere handy to show their acquisitions and if need be sell a few to keep the collection refreshed. So it was no surprise to find that around 20 of the 30 woodcut prints in their current show belong to them.

And what excellent works they are.

I like woodcuts. I enjoy their directness, their deceptive simplicity in mostly employing just one colour (usually black) and the way the boldest of them take advantage of the negative space between images to excite the eye, adding a little salt to the stew.

Others are intricate and delight with detail.

But to my mind the best are those that set the detail against strong shapes which they balance and harmonise.

To see some of the finest woodcuts ever made, if you like the Old Masters, Google Albrecht Durer (1471-1528) and if your taste is more modern, then have a look at those of Paul Nash (1889-1946).

If you are not familiar with the power and grace of woodcut prints, they will give you an idea of the subtlety and dynamic range that medium has offered through the ages.

To see what is happening locally, the exhibition Prints 1984-2015 is at the Red Hill Art Gallery, off the road from Nairobi to Limuru, until November 25.

The start date, 1984, in spite of its Orwellian overtones of repression and mind control, was a seminal year for print making in Nairobi. That is when the Ugandans Jak Katarikawe and Theresa Musoka gave a workshop at the Paa ya Paa Gallery off the Kiambu road, igniting an enthusiasm for the medium that still burns brightly.

In fact, Musoka’s 1984 print of a hippo surfacing and sending a spray of water across the lake is one of the highlights of this exhibition; the black bulk of the beast in the foreground, the white flecks of water… it is a masterful description of barely contained fury.

Her fellow regional pioneer Katarikawe is a more difficult artist to admire.