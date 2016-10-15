Karekezi inspires with ‘The Generation’

Magazine

One of the paintings by Willy Karekezi from his exhibition The Generation. PHOTO | ANDREW KAZIBWE

Willy Karekezi’s paintings clearly come from his rich imagination. His recent solo exhibition unearthed more of what lies inside his mind.

His previous showcase on September 2, at the Cultural Tourism week on the eve of Kwita Izina in Musanze district, is similar to what he brought to Kigali later in the month in his exhibition titled The Generation held at Kigali’s Boutique Hotel in Nyarutarama.

Karekezi, 25, has mastered unique brush skills, and every painting in this collection has unique concepts. The Generation has several artworks, painted with acrylic on canvas. From his portraits to sketches, a typical figure in his works is the woman. This is mostly attributed to the artist’s strong bond with his late mother, and Rwanda’s promotion of the girl and woman.

His portraits include women with flowers in their hair, a woman doing daily chores and activities like carrying a baby, and one carrying a basket on her head.

In one of his pieces, he showcases nature, from the mountains, valleys, waterfalls and vegetation to areas where people have settled. Karekezi paints his backgrounds and skies in interesting colours.

In another piece, he plays with shapes and images bridging the living with lifeless shapes, using glass shapes with human faces to form unique portraits.