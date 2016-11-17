Why cockpit has restricted access

Magazine

Never have I seen passenger curiosity go overboard than on this recent flight where both the captain and the first officer were female. They were more interactive and informative during the five-hour flight, unlike the usual dull male pilots you get on your regular flight.

The banter and ensuing conversation among the passengers on learning that two young women were in control of the plane was priceless.

After the smooth landing, the passengers cheered the captain and crew.

More than half the passengers on the flight were yearning for a chance to be in the cockpit to see for themselves how the pair were pulling off the flight.

Let’s face it, the closest most of us will ever come to a cockpit experience, even for frequent flyers, is in the movies, books or online content, yet for many, the curiosity as to what goes on in there is big.

Aviation enthusiasts even go to the extent of paying for an aircraft simulator session just to get the cockpit experience.

Before the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001, passengers were routinely allowed into the cockpit at the discretion of the captain. Today many regulatory authorities and individual carriers have restricted access.

While policies vary from one airline to another, the captain has the final word and most likely such a visit could take place on the ground after the flight.

What is however common is that many airlines in the region will allow staff or their immediate family travelling on the airline on discounted or standby tickets to fly in the extra cockpit seats referred to as jumpseats.

The evolution of the cockpit has been an interesting one. Until a few decades ago, the cockpit had five crew members to get a flight going. The navigator, radio operator and flight engineer roles have since been taken over by technology or merged into the functions of pilots. Now we only have a pilot and a first officer.

Despite the fact that most regulators and airlines will always have a minimum of two pilots aboard a flight (three or more depending on the length of flight), air travellers will be relieved to know that a pilot can fly and land solo with no problems at all as they are trained and prepared for such an eventuality.

There is always the feeling that something could go wrong, accidental or deliberate, that could compromise the safety of the flight when an individual is in the cockpit alone.

However, recent occurrences like the crash of Germanwings Flight 9525 and the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 702 where in both cases one of the pilots left the cockpit for a bathroom break and the other locked themselves up in the cockpit and assuming command of the aircraft have raised many concerns.

Worth noting is that even ahead of regulation, airlines now have a policy where a cabin crew member is expected to join the remaining pilot in the cockpit in case one leaves for whatever reason, so that there are always two people in the cockpit.