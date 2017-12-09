What to do in case of flight diversion

By MICHAEL OTIENO

The routine of frequent flying comes with certain expectations. First is the welcome drink as you indulge in small talk with fellow passengers — if you are travelling in business class.

The ice breakers in this class of travel tend to be different from those in economy class where you will easily find someone occupying “your” coveted window seat.

So, unlike in business class where initial conversation is characterised by nods and stiff smiles as the guests “weigh” each other up, in economy it’s always, “The window seat is mine, please move.”

Second comes the pre-take-off procedures followed by the catering service, and duty free — I find this part of the flight unsettling and chaotic.

The real flight for me starts in the final phase when the cabin lights are dimmed. Nothing beats landing when you are well rested and refreshed and you can get straight to your business of the day.

But even the best laid plans get undone by unforeseen emergencies. These range from a passenger suddenly taken ill and requiring medical attention, a death on board, a mechanical issue or even the threat of a terrorist attack or hijacking.

Emergency landing

The most unsettling bit is when the pilot makes the announcement of the anticipated diversion from the flight plan. This is of course hits passengers with connections to make and those on tight schedules hard.

There is always a mixture of agitation and anxiety among the passengers when the emergency landing has to take place in a remote town or city.

But the worst agitation sets in when passengers realise, once on the ground, that the landing has occurred in an airport not regularly served by the carrier – hence there are no immediate arrangements to assist them.

Worse still is if the emergency is of a technical nature and cannot be fixed either due to lack of equipment or personnel and a replacement aircraft has to be sent from base. You can expect that the wait will be long.

While the airline has a duty to ensure that all the passengers on the flight are offered accommodation until the replacement aircraft arrives or alternative flight arrangements are made, certain countries or airports have their own challenges.

If the flight originated from East or the Southern Africa and is destined for Europe or the United States, and the stopover is in one of West or Northern Africa, South coast of European countries, don’t be shocked if the airport authorities allow the non-African passport holders quicker exit from the airport to the hotels.

At this stage, it practically ceases to matter whether you were flying business or economy class — all that seems to count is the passport you hold.

If you are lucky to leave the airport for the layover and end up in a holding bay somewhere within the airport, ensure you don’t overindulge to the extent of missing the rescue flight.

First, stick with your fellow passengers — in any case, chances are that you will all be accommodated in one hotel. Make acquaintances and keep the contact of one or some of the passengers and crew.

Second, get a local line or get online and inform your family, hosts or colleagues back at home or the forward destination of the delay, particularly when the travel was for a business meeting.

Third, if you must hit the city, keep the tour brief and only venture into the secure parts of the city.

Getting robbed or losing your passport during such stops can be catastrophic.

Fourth, ensure you get ample rest and ask the hotel reception to call your room in time for the airport pick-up.

In some instances, the airline may not send a rescue flight but split the passengers and put them on other flights departing from the layover airport.

In such instances, you can expect that your checked-in baggage may not arrive with you at your final destination. Keep your bag tags in case of arising claims.

Since such layovers are unforeseen, always pack smart — have a change of clothes and some essentials in your carry-on luggage.

Always include some reading material in your hand luggage as it will come in handy if you end up in the holding area of a strange city in a far away country.